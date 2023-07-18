Bus-truck collision leaves 2 dead in Dinajpur

Two people were killed and 9 were injured in head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Dinajpur’s Nawabganj upazila early Tuesday.

The deceased were truck driver Akram, of Pabna’s Santhia upazila, and a passenger of the bus, Jannatun Ara, 13, daughter of Ziarul from Dinajpur’s Phulbari upazila.

Identities of the injured could not be ascertained immediately.