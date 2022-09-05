Death toll from Rangpur road crash rises to eight

The death toll from the head-on collision between two buses in Taraganj of Rangpur has increased to eight. Six of them have been identified. Of the six, two are the helpers of the two buses and four are passengers.

According to the police and witnesses, the accident occurred at around 12:30am as a Syedpur-bound bus of Islam Paribahan collided with a Dhaka-bound bus of Joana Paribahan coming from the opposite direction leaving five dead on the spot.

Besides, around 50 people were injured in the accident.