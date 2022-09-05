Death toll from Rangpur road crash rises to eight

The locals, police and members of the fire service rescued the injured and admitted them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. The rescue operation was completed at around 3.00am. Later, three of the injured died while undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
The six deceased, who have been identified, are – helper of Joana Paribahan Anwar Hossain, 35, of Jhakuapara village in Taraganj, Anisur Rahman, 48, of Soyar Qazipara village, helper of Islam Paribahan Nayan Islam, 26, Mohsin Hossain Sagor, 42, from Kundol Purbapara village in Syedpur, Nilphamari, Jewel Hossain, 27, from the Kamarpukur area and Sadeq Ali, 56, from Uttar Kidari area in Gaibandha.
Nuruzzaman, leader of Taraganj Fire Service Station, said, “We went to the spot at around 12.30am after receiving the news of the accident. At least 50 passengers were rescued amid heavy rain after cutting down the damaged parts of the bus. We recovered the bodies of five passengers from there.”
Sheikh Mohammad Mahabub Morshed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Taraganj highway police, said police rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information.
The fire service also reached the spot a few minutes later. The rescue operation was conducted amid the heavy rain. So far, eight people have died in the accident, he added.