11 killed in road accidents in 24 hrs: Police

The deceased were identified as Russel, 30, and Shariful Islam, 30, and Tashfi Ahmed, 18, of Bekinagar.
The accident occurred at around 11:00am when the Dhaka-bound bus from Chattogram crashed into the bike, leaving the three dead on the spot, said sub-inspector of Eliotganj Highway police, Mostafa Kamal.
In Gazipur, three people were killed when a bus crashed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Rajendrapur-Tok Road in Kapashia upazila in the early hours of Saturday.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
The accident occurred when the bus hit the Kishoreganj-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Cheorit Ilu intersection, leaving four people injured.
Of the injured, two people died on the way to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College and Hospital while another one passed away during treatment.
In Tangail, four people, including two siblings, were killed when a bus hit a van at Nalla Bazar in Dhanbari upazila on Friday night.
The deceased were identified as Saiful Islam, 22, and Mridul, 15, both sons of Shahid Mia, Hasan, 19, son of Bazlu Mia, and Babul Karmakar, 50, the van driver from Ramnagar village of Sadar upazila in Jamalpur district.
The accident occurred at around 11.45pm when the Dhaka-bound bus from Jamalpur crashed into the three-wheel van, leaving the van driver and Saiful dead on the spot and two others injured, said assistant sub-inspector Ashiquzzaman, duty officer at Dhanbari police station.
The injured were taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared one of them dead. The other victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment early on Saturday.
In Bogura, a 19-year-old college student was crushed to death by a speeding bus when he fell off his bike after being hit by an ambulance on the busy Dhaka-Bogura highway on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Sakib Hasan, a student of Institute of Information Technology Bogura (IITB) and son of Rafiqul Islam.
The accident occurred when the Dhaka-bound ambulance from Bogura hit Sakib’s bike near the Noymile Bus Stand area in Shahjahanpur upazila.
“The deceased was riding the bike, while his friend Sunny Ahmed was riding pillion. Both of them fell off the bike in the impact. But before Sakib could get up, he was run over by the commuter bus,” said AKM Baniul Alam, in-charge of Sherpur Highway police.
“We have seized the bus and sent the body to the local hospital morgue,” he added.