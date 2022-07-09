11 killed in road accidents in 24 hrs: Police

The deceased were identified as Russel, 30, and Shariful Islam, 30, and Tashfi Ahmed, 18, of Bekinagar.

The accident occurred at around 11:00am when the Dhaka-bound bus from Chattogram crashed into the bike, leaving the three dead on the spot, said sub-inspector of Eliotganj Highway police, Mostafa Kamal.

In Gazipur, three people were killed when a bus crashed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Rajendrapur-Tok Road in Kapashia upazila in the early hours of Saturday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred when the bus hit the Kishoreganj-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Cheorit Ilu intersection, leaving four people injured.

Of the injured, two people died on the way to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College and Hospital while another one passed away during treatment.