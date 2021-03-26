17 killed in Rajshahi road crash

At least 17 people were killed and several others injured in a road accident involving bus, microbus and human hauler, locally known as leguna, on Dhaka-Rajshahi highway in Katakhali area of Rajshahi’s Kapasia upazila on Friday afternoon.
Additional deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, Golam Kuddus confirmed the death of 17 people in the accident that took place around 2:45pm.
Three of the injured have been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH). Bodies of six people have been brought to the RMCH and the remaining 11 bodies were at the spot till filing this report on Friday afternoon.
Senior station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence at Rajshahi sadar station, Abdur Rouf said a bus of Hanif Paribahan collided-head-on with a microbus, coming from Rangpur, in front of Katakhali police station.
Following the impact of the accident, the microbus veered and hit a stationed human hauler leading to the explosion of the gas cylinder of the microbus, causing the fatalities, he added.
Abdur Rouf further said there were 13 people of four families in the microbus. None of them survived the crash. Three people from the bus also died.
Six people were taken to the RMCH where physicians pronounced them dead. Bodies of 11 people have been recovered from the microbus, he added.