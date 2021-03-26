17 killed in Rajshahi road crash

At least 17 people were killed and several others injured in a road accident involving bus, microbus and human hauler, locally known as leguna, on Dhaka-Rajshahi highway in Katakhali area of Rajshahi’s Kapasia upazila on Friday afternoon.

Additional deputy commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, Golam Kuddus confirmed the death of 17 people in the accident that took place around 2:45pm.

Three of the injured have been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH). Bodies of six people have been brought to the RMCH and the remaining 11 bodies were at the spot till filing this report on Friday afternoon.