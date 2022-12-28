Road crashes claim 5 lives in 3 districts

Khan Shariful Islam, inspector of Bhatiapara Highway Police Station, said Maruf and Bayjid were going home from Dhaka on a motorcycle.
Due to the dense fog, their motorbike hit the tree around 6:30am, leaving them dead on the spot.
Police recovered bodies and sent them to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital morgue, added the inspector.
In Rajbari, an Ansar member was killed after being hit by a speeding truck in Rajbari’s Goalanda upazila on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam alias Sunny,25, son of Haider Sheikh of Pirojpur municipality. He was an Ansar member of Pirojpur Sadar Upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Goalanda Mor Ahosthanadipur Highway Police StationTariqul Islam said when Sunny reached rail gate area around 10:00 pm the Dhaka-bound speeding truck hit him, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rescued him and took him to Goalanda Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
On information, police recovered the body and handed it over to his family, added the OC.
The driver managed to escape with the truck after the accident.
In another accident in Habiganj, two cousins were killed as their motorcycle collided with a covered van in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj Tuesday night.
The deceased were identified as Sohag Mia,17, son of Aptah Hossain of Madhya Bejura village, and his cousin Shuvo Miah,18, son of Imam Hossain.
Their motorcycle collided with a Dhaka-bound covered van coming from the opposite side, leaving the duo severely injured, said Mainul Islam Bhuiya, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shaistaganj Highway Police Station.
They were announced dead when they were taken to upazila health complex, he said.
On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, added the OC.