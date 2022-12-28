Road crashes claim 5 lives in 3 districts

At least five people were killed in road accidents in Gopalganj, Habiganj and Rajbari districts on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

In Gopalganj, two people were killed when their motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Khulnahighway in Sadar upazila early Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Maruf, 32, of Chaltabunia village of Morrelganj upazila of Bagerhat and his brother-in-law Bayjid Talukdar,18, son of Alam Talukdar of the same upazila.