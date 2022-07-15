Accident

Three killed in Gazipur flyover road accident

Three persons were killed on flyover in Gazipur’s Konabari as a car and a motorcycle collided at around 11:30am on Friday.

The deceased are—Raju Ahmed, 27, son of Aynal Haque of Maricha village in Sirajganj’s Ullapara upazila, Md Shahin, 30, of Nilphamari Sadar and Shamim Hossain, 25, of Gazipur’s Dewalia Bari area.

Raju’s two-year-old daughter Raisa Akter has been critically injured in the accident.

Police detained Ashraful Alam, the driver of the private car, after the accident.

Witnesses and police said Ashraful was heading towards Tangail on Gazipur-Tangail highway. The car collided with the motorbike the three deceased along with injured Raisa were riding on. Shahin and Raju fell off the flyover. The victims died on spot. Passersby took them to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital. Raisa was admitted to the same hospital.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police’s sub inspector of Konabari police station Imtiaz Hossain said it is not clear yet whether the motorbike was coming from opposite direction or the car hit it from behind.

He said the car’s driver, who sustained minor injuries, has been detained and a legal action is underway in the incident.

