Three killed in Gazipur flyover road accident

Police detained Ashraful Alam, the driver of the private car, after the accident.
Witnesses and police said Ashraful was heading towards Tangail on Gazipur-Tangail highway. The car collided with the motorbike the three deceased along with injured Raisa were riding on. Shahin and Raju fell off the flyover. The victims died on spot. Passersby took them to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital. Raisa was admitted to the same hospital.
Gazipur Metropolitan Police’s sub inspector of Konabari police station Imtiaz Hossain said it is not clear yet whether the motorbike was coming from opposite direction or the car hit it from behind.
He said the car’s driver, who sustained minor injuries, has been detained and a legal action is underway in the incident.