Three killed in Gazipur flyover road accident

Three persons were killed on flyover in Gazipur’s Konabari as a car and a motorcycle collided at around 11:30am on Friday.

The deceased are—Raju Ahmed, 27, son of Aynal Haque of Maricha village in Sirajganj’s Ullapara upazila, Md Shahin, 30, of Nilphamari Sadar and Shamim Hossain, 25, of Gazipur’s Dewalia Bari area.

Raju’s two-year-old daughter Raisa Akter has been critically injured in the accident.