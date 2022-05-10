Accident

2 REB staffers killed as train hits their motorbike

Map of Jamalpur
Two employees of the Rural Electrification Board (BREB) were killed in a train accident at Jamalpur’s Sarishabari upazila as their motorbike was hit by a train heading to Bangabandhu Bridge East Railway Station on Monday, UNB reports.

Deceased Ali Hasan, 35, was a BREB Meter Testing Supervisor of Sarishabari zone, originally from Monakosha Hat Pachil village under Shahjadpur upazila of Sirajganj district, and Sultan Mia, 33, was a BREB electrician and resident of Sarishabari.

According to the police, while crossing the railway line in Satpoya Jamtali area of the upazila, the duo on a motorbike was hit by the Dhaleshwari Express train.

Locals rushed them to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex where the physician declared them dead.

AGM of BREM Sarishabari zonal office Nurul Huda said that the accident occurred while they were going on a field visit.

SI Mujibul Haque, in-charge of Sarishabari railway police outpost, said two people were killed in the accident but no complaint has yet been received from the families of the victims.

However, an unnatural death case would be filed in this regard, he added.

