2 REB staffers killed as train hits their motorbike

Two employees of the Rural Electrification Board (BREB) were killed in a train accident at Jamalpur’s Sarishabari upazila as their motorbike was hit by a train heading to Bangabandhu Bridge East Railway Station on Monday, UNB reports.

Deceased Ali Hasan, 35, was a BREB Meter Testing Supervisor of Sarishabari zone, originally from Monakosha Hat Pachil village under Shahjadpur upazila of Sirajganj district, and Sultan Mia, 33, was a BREB electrician and resident of Sarishabari.