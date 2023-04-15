Army, Navy, Air Force, RAB and BGB join efforts to douse fire

Army, Navy, Air Force, RAB and BGB have joined the efforts to douse the fire at Dhaka New Super Market adjacent to New Market in the capital.

They are working alongside the fire service to tame the fire.

ISPR said the fire fighters of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force have joined to douse the fire. Helicopters of the Air Force have been kept ready.

12 patrol teams and five teams in plainclothes of RAB Dhaka battalions are working to assist the fire service, and to maintain traffic system and law and order.