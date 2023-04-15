Army, Navy, Air Force, RAB and BGB join efforts to douse fire

Army, Navy, Air Force, RAB and BGB have joined the efforts to douse the fire at Dhaka New Super Market adjacent to New Market in the capital.
They are working alongside the fire service to tame the fire.
ISPR said the fire fighters of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force have joined to douse the fire. Helicopters of the Air Force have been kept ready.
12 patrol teams and five teams in plainclothes of RAB Dhaka battalions are working to assist the fire service, and to maintain traffic system and law and order.
12 platoons of BGB are working to extinguish the fire. They are also working to maintain law and order in the surrounding area.
A fire broke out at the three-storey building of Dhaka New Super Market early Saturday.
A total of 28 firefighting units, along with BGB and other law enforcement agencies are working to douse the blaze.
According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, they received the information of the fire at around 5:40am and some 18 firefighting units rushed there immediately to bring the flames under control. Later, five more units joined them. But as the flames kept raging on, five more units joined the efforts.
Recently, around five thousand shops were gutted in a devastating fire at Banga Bazar in the capital. Several thousand traders have been affected.