3 killed in Jhenaidah road crash

Three people were killed and four others injured in a road accident on Jhenaidah-Kushtia highway on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Tahura Khatun 25, wife of Fazlur Rahman of Fulhari village in Shailkupar; Tuhin, 28, son of Chhabur Ali of Gokulnagar village in the same upazila; and Renu Khatun, reports UNB.