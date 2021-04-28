3 killed in Jhenaidah road crash

Three people were killed and four others injured in a road accident on Jhenaidah-Kushtia highway on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Tahura Khatun 25, wife of Fazlur Rahman of Fulhari village in Shailkupar; Tuhin, 28, son of Chhabur Ali of Gokulnagar village in the same upazila; and Renu Khatun, reports UNB.
Shailkupa police station officer-in-charge Jahangir Alam said the accident took place when a private car hit a three wheeler at Dudhsar in Shailkupa around 2:45 pm, leaving Renu dead on the spot and six others injured.
Members of the Shailkupa fire service rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital where Tahura and Tuhin died.