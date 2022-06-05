4 including Atomic Energy Commission’s scientists killed in road crash

Four persons including scientists of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission have been killed and 15 more injured in a road accident on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar.

The accident took place near Baliarpur bus stand area at around 9 in Sunday morning.

The deceased are BAEC’s senior scientific officer Arifuzzaman, scientific officer Puja Sarkar, engineer Kausar Ahmmed and staff bus’ driver Rajib Hossain.