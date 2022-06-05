4 including Atomic Energy Commission’s scientists killed in road crash

Amin Bazar traffic police’s inspector Md Rabiul Islam informed the Savar highway police and fire service about the incident. They launched a coordinated rescue drive later.
A eye-witness Md Rasel told Prothom Alo that a speedy bus of Safe Line Paribahan collided with a cattle-laden truck at first. The impact of the collision was so much that the bus crashed into the road divider and hit the BAEC’s bus coming from the opposite direction.
BAEC’s technical officer Atikur Rahman said four employees of the organisation died in the accident. Deceased Puja was six month's pregnant.
Savar highway police station sub inspector (SI) Md Golam Mostofa told Prothom Alo that one of the victims died on the spot while three others died in hospitals.