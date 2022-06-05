Accident

4 including Atomic Energy Commission’s scientists killed in road crash

Staff Correspondent
Savar

Four persons including scientists of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission have been killed and 15 more injured in a road accident on Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar.

The accident took place near Baliarpur bus stand area at around 9 in Sunday morning.

The deceased are BAEC’s senior scientific officer Arifuzzaman, scientific officer Puja Sarkar, engineer Kausar Ahmmed and staff bus’ driver Rajib Hossain.

Amin Bazar traffic police’s inspector Md Rabiul Islam informed the Savar highway police and fire service about the incident. They launched a coordinated rescue drive later.

A eye-witness Md Rasel told Prothom Alo that a speedy bus of Safe Line Paribahan collided with a cattle-laden truck at first. The impact of the collision was so much that the bus crashed into the road divider and hit the BAEC’s bus coming from the opposite direction.

BAEC’s technical officer Atikur Rahman said four employees of the organisation died in the accident. Deceased Puja was six month's pregnant.

Savar highway police station sub inspector (SI) Md Golam Mostofa told Prothom Alo that one of the victims died on the spot while three others died in hospitals.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment