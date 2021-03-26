4 killed in Chattogram road crash

Four people were killed and another three injured as two CNG-run auto-rickshaws collided with a truck in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram on Chattogram-Kaptai road on Thursday night.

The incident took place around 8:00pm on Thursday in the Kalugotta area of Chandraghona-Kadamtali union in Rangunia, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased were identified as Daisy Dutt, 35, Abul Kalam, 7, Md. Akbar Hossain, 25 and child Adrish Souma.