4 killed in Chattogram road crash

Four people were killed and another three injured as two CNG-run auto-rickshaws collided with a truck in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram on Chattogram-Kaptai road on Thursday night.
The incident took place around 8:00pm on Thursday in the Kalugotta area of Chandraghona-Kadamtali union in Rangunia, reports news agency UNB.
The deceased were identified as Daisy Dutt, 35, Abul Kalam, 7, Md. Akbar Hossain, 25 and child Adrish Souma.
Rangunia police station officer-in-charge Mahabub Milki said the two auto-rickshaws collided with a Chattogram-bound truck from Chandraghona area of Rangamati at Balugutta. Four critical injured passengers were taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where physicians declared them dead.
He added that the bodies were kept in the morgue of the hospital and the injured are being treated.