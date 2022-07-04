5 killed in road crashes in 4 districts

The accident occurred around 4:00pm as the pickup van hit the auto rickshaw coming from the opposite side leaving Milon dead on spot and Peara was announced dead after being taken to upazila health complex.
OC Sadekur Rahman said locals have nabbed the pickup van driver from the spot and legal actions will be taken in this regard.
In Chuadanga, a three-year-old girl was crushed by a truck at Deuli intersection of Damurhuda upazila.
The deceased was identified as Jannatul. She was standing beside the road when a cow-laden truck coming from Karpashdanga left her severely injured, said Ferdous Wahid, officer in charge of Damurhuda model police station.
Physicians announced her death on arrival after being taken to upazila health complex. The accused truck driver has been detained, said OC Wahid.
In Chapainawabganj sadar upazila, a 55-year-old man was killed in a road accident at Moharajpur Chowdhurypara intersection.
The deceased was identified as Abul Mannan, son of late Mosahek of Shibganj upazila in the district.
Mojaffar Hossain, officer in charge (OC) of Chapainawabganj sadar police station said , Mannan suffer serious injuries after being hit by an unknown vehicle at Moharajpur Chowdhurypara intersection around 1:30am.
On information, police rushed to the spot and took him to Chapainawabganj sadar general hospital where doctors declared him dead, the OC said.
In Bogura, a 27-year old assistant driver of a truck was killed as another truck hit it from behind near the Birkedar area on Bogura-Naogaon highway at 11:00am.
The deceased was identified as Azid, 27, son of Md Siddik from Naogaon sadar upazila, said Nazmul, sub inspector of Kahaloo police station.
The driver's assistant died on the spot as another truck hit the truck he was on standing beside the road, said SI Nazmul.