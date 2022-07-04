5 killed in road crashes in 4 districts

Five people were killed in separate road crashes in Noakhali, Chapainawabganj, Chuadanga, and Bogura districts on Monday, reports UNB.

In Noakhali two people were killed and two more suffered injuries as a pickup van collided with an auto rickshaw at Bijaynagar area of Companiganj upazila.

The deceased were identified as Peara Begum, 54, wife of Ali Ahmed from Char Elahi union and Md Milon, 46, son of Abdul Mannan from Chaprashir Hat union, said Sadekur Rahman, officer in charge of Companiganj police station.