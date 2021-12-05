54 students die on the roads in November alone

According to the Road Safety Foundation, 413 persons were killed in 379 accidents in November. That means 14 died per day, on average. This included 58 children. The most accidents and deaths took place in Dhaka division. Of those killed in road accidents in November, 54 were students. In September and October 118 students had been killed in road accidents.

In the capital city Dhaka in November, 16 were killed in 14 accidents. The least road accident deaths occurred in Barishal division. As a single district, the most accidents and deaths took place in Chattogram district.

On 24 November Notre Dame College student Naim Hasan was killed when he was crushed under the wheels of a Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) garbage truck. Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, his elder brother Muntasir Mamun said, “Those who lose their dear ones can understand the pain. Our family is devastated. Our parents have broken down. The families of all those killed in road accidents are mentally devastated.”

According to the records, 44 per cent of those killed in road accidents in November were riding motorbikes and 23 per cent were pedestrians. Of the dead, 13 per cent were vehicle drivers and helpers. Most of the death occurred in head-on collisions and when the vehicles lost control. The vehicles mostly involved in such accidents were motorbikes, trucks and buses.