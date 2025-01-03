Four killed in two separate accidents on expressway
Four people have been killed in two separate road accidents in Munshiganj on the Dhaka-Mawa expressway. One of the accidents took place in Nimtala area in Sirajdikhan upazila on Thursday night while the other occurred early in the morning today, Friday at Hashara area in Sreenagar upazila.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Hashara Highway Police Station, Abdul Kader Zilani has confirmed the news.
Two people have been killed as a bus rammed into a parked covered van on the expressway in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj. Five others have been injured in this incident. The accident occurred in Nimtala area in Keyain union of the upazila around 11:30 pm yesterday, Thursday.
The deceased people are identified as Md Jibon Sheikh, 24, son of late Nurul Islam from Kalligao area in Sreenagar upazila of Munshiganj, and Md Raihan, 36, son of Mahiuddin Ahmed from Fakirbari area in Shirajdikhan upazila. One of the severely injured persons is named Amit, 28. Identities of the other injured could not be confirmed yet.
According to police and local sources, a bus of the transport company named ‘Abdullah Paribahan’ from the Dhaka-Sreenagar route was travelling to Sreenagar with passengers through dense fog on Thursday night. A covered van was parked in Nimtala area on the expressway.
The bus rammed into that covered van around 11:30 pm. The front side of the bus was wrecked at the time. After rescuing seven passengers of the bus they were sent to Sreenagar Health Complex.
Camelia Sarkar, physician in-charge at the emergency department of Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex told Prothom Alo around 8:00 am today, Friday, “Seven people were brought to the hospital around 12:30 am. Two of them were brought dead while one of the other five was in critical condition. Providing him with primary treatment, he was sent to Dhaka. The other injured were discharged after running different tests.”
Meanwhile, a Dhaka-bound bus of the transport company ‘Purbasha Paribahan’ hit into another vehicle from the back at Hashara area in Sreenagar upazila around 4:45 am today. The bus driver’s assistant and the supervisor were severely injured at the time. The two of them died on the way to the hospital. Their identities could not be confirmed immediately.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Hashara Highway Police Station, Abdul Kader Zilani said, “We have seized the covered van and the bus involved in the accident at Nimtala area in Sirajdikhan but the bus driver has fled away. The bus met with the accident for speeding through the fog. Legal proceedings are underway regarding this incident.”