Four killed in two separate accidents on expressway

Four people have been killed in two separate road accidents in Munshiganj on the Dhaka-Mawa expressway. One of the accidents took place in Nimtala area in Sirajdikhan upazila on Thursday night while the other occurred early in the morning today, Friday at Hashara area in Sreenagar upazila.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Hashara Highway Police Station, Abdul Kader Zilani has confirmed the news.

Two people have been killed as a bus rammed into a parked covered van on the expressway in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj. Five others have been injured in this incident. The accident occurred in Nimtala area in Keyain union of the upazila around 11:30 pm yesterday, Thursday.