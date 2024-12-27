5 killed as bus hits microbus, car at expressway toll plaza

Three vehicles standing at Dhaleshwari Toll Plaza on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway have been wrecked after being hit by a passenger bus from behind.

Five people who were on board those vehicles have been killed from this collision while several others have been injured. The accident occurred around 11:00 am in the morning today, Friday.

The news of the death and injuries has been confirmed by station officer at Sreenagar fire service station, Dewan Azad.

He told Prothom Alo, “A passenger microbus, a car and a motorcycle were waiting for their turn to pay the toll of the bridge around 11:00 am.”