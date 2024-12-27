5 killed as bus hits microbus, car at expressway toll plaza
Three vehicles standing at Dhaleshwari Toll Plaza on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway have been wrecked after being hit by a passenger bus from behind.
Five people who were on board those vehicles have been killed from this collision while several others have been injured. The accident occurred around 11:00 am in the morning today, Friday.
The news of the death and injuries has been confirmed by station officer at Sreenagar fire service station, Dewan Azad.
He told Prothom Alo, “A passenger microbus, a car and a motorcycle were waiting for their turn to pay the toll of the bridge around 11:00 am.”
“At that time, a bus running on Dhaka-Kuakata route from Byapari Paribahan transport company hit those three stationed vehicles leaving them wrecked. As soon as we received the news we rushed to the spot. The injured were sent to Mitford Hospital in Dhaka. Later, we learnt from sources at the hospital that five people have died,” he added.
The toll plaza of Dhaleshwari Bridge is located in Keraniganj area of Dhaka. Officer-in-charge of Hashara highway police station, Abdul Kader Zilani stated that the work of removing the vehicles involved in the accident from the highway is underway.
He told Prothom Alo around 2:00 pm that the passenger bus hit the Mawa-bound vehicles standing at Dhaleshwari Toll Plaza. The injured people were rescued and sent to different hospitals with the help of Toll Plaza employees and patrol army personnel.