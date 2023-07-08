7 killed in road crash in Jashore

Seven people, including five from the same family, were killed and another person was injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an easy-bike on the Jashore-Magura highway in the Lebutala area of Jashore Sadar upazila of around 6: 00 pm on Friday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Hasan, 3, his twin brother Hussain, 3, their sister Khadija, 7, mother Sosia Khatun, 38, their grandmother Fahima Khatun, 62, residents of Jadabpur of Bagharpara area, easy-bike driver Imran, 26, of Sultanpur in Jashore Sadar. Identity of another deceased is yet to be confirmed.