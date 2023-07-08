7 killed in road crash in Jashore

Seven people, including five from the same family, were killed and another person was injured in a head-on collision between a bus and an easy-bike on the Jashore-Magura highway in the Lebutala area of Jashore Sadar upazila of around 6: 00 pm on Friday, UNB reports.
The deceased were identified as Hasan, 3, his twin brother Hussain, 3, their sister Khadija, 7, mother Sosia Khatun, 38, their grandmother Fahima Khatun, 62, residents of Jadabpur of Bagharpara area, easy-bike driver Imran, 26, of Sultanpur in Jashore Sadar. Identity of another deceased is yet to be confirmed.
According to locals, a Magura-bound passenger bus of Royal Paribahan collided head-on with a Jashore-bound easy-bike at Lebutola Bazar in Jashore Sadar upazila, leaving three people dead on the spot and 5 injured.
Later, four more people succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital. All the deceased and injured were the passengers of the easy-bike.
Police and fire service personnel recovered the bodies and sent them to Jashore General Hospital morgue.
Jashore additional superintendent of police (ASP) Belal Hossain confirmed the matter and said that a total of seven people were killed in a road accident at Lebutala in Jashore Sadar upazila. Five of the deceased were of the same family.
“Police have arrested the driver of the bus involved in the incident,” he added.
Jashore deputy commissioner (DC) Tamijul Islam Khan rushed to the hospital and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.