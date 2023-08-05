Two killed in Tangail road accident

Two people were killed in a collision between a private car and a motorcycle in Kalihati Upazila of the district, reports BSS.
The deceased were identified as Jakir, 28, and Asaduzzaman, 20. Both were the residents at Bir Bashinda village in the upazila. They were heading towards Kalihati riding the motorcycle.
Locals said the accident occurred around 11:30am in Kamarthy area on Kalihati-Balla Road. As a result, Jakir died on the spot and Asaduzzaman lost his breath on the way to Dhaka.
Officer-in-Charge of Kalihati Thana Molla Azizur Rahman said they have seized the motorcycle and the private car.