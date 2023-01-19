Separate road crashes kill 4 in two districts

The dead were identified as Babul Miah, 32, his daughter Nusrat, 7, and mother-in-law Basiron, 52, from the upazila.
The accident occurred in the evening in the Chukkabari area as a speeding truck ran over the bikers after they fell off their vehicle, said Khorshed Alam, sub-inspector (SI) at Mawna police outpost.
“Basiron died from the impact of the crash. Nusrat succumbed to her injuries on her way to Sreepur Upazila Health Complex and Babul was declared dead after being taken to the hospital,” he added.
The bodies were sent to Gazipur General Hospital morgue for autopsies, the SI said. “The truck was seized but its driver managed to flee.”
In Tangail, A girl was killed and her father injured as a bus crushed their motorcycle on Bangabandhu Bridge.
The deceased was Tisha, 11, from Modhupur Dakhinpara village in Ataikula upazila of Pabna district.
Bangabandhu Bridge East police station OC, Shafiqul Islam, said the accident occurred on the bridge at noon. Tisha died on the spot. Her father Rezaul Karim was admitted to Tangail General Hospital, he added.