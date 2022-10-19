Rickshawpuller killed in Narayanganj road crash

A rickshawpuller died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle under Kachpur Bridge in Narayanganj on Tuesday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased is identified as Suruj Mia, a resident of Bahubal upazila in Habiganj. He used to live with his family in the Kanchpur area.

Sources said the accident occurred around 2.00pm when an unidentified speeding vehicle knocked him down from behind under the bridge, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where physicians declared him dead upon arrival, Bachhu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said.

The body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy, he added.