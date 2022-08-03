Writ petition seeks judicial probe & compensation

A writ petition has been filed with the High Court (HC) seeking its directive to the authorities concerned for conducting a judicial probe into the accidents at the level crossings across the country.

Supreme Court lawyer Tapas Kanti Baul on Wednesday filed the writ petition on behalf of Dhaka University (DU) student Mohiuddin Roni.

The writ petition sought directive to pay compensation to the families of the deceased and to the injured victims of train accidents in Chattogram and Gopalganj.