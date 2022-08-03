Accident

Accidents at level crossings

Writ petition seeks judicial probe & compensation

At least 11 people were killed after a speeding train hit a microbus at a level crossing in Mirsharai upazila on 29 July, 2022
A writ petition has been filed with the High Court (HC) seeking its directive to the authorities concerned for conducting a judicial probe into the accidents at the level crossings across the country.

Supreme Court lawyer Tapas Kanti Baul on Wednesday filed the writ petition on behalf of Dhaka University (DU) student Mohiuddin Roni.

The writ petition sought directive to pay compensation to the families of the deceased and to the injured victims of train accidents in Chattogram and Gopalganj.

The writ also sought the formation of a committee headed by a former judge of the Appellate Division to probe the accidents, said Tapas Kanti.

Home ministry secretary, law secretary and railways secretary were made respondents to the writ petition.

Tapas Kanti said he presented the writ petition for hearing at a bench of the High Court today, but justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia refused to hear the writ petition. “Now I will present the writ petition in another bench of the High Court for hearing.”

On 29 July, a speeding express train rammed into a microbus at a level crossing at Mirsharai upazila on Friday, killing at least 11 people who were returning from a visit to a popular waterfall in the hills of the area.

A court sent gateman Saddam Hussain to jail in the case filed over that accident.

On 12 July, five construction workers were killed and three injured as a train rammed a concrete mixer three-wheeler at a level crossing in Gopalganj's Kashiani upazila.

