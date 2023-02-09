Cadet college student dies as rope tears apart

Salman is the elder son of Md Shahjalal, head of the English department of Galachipa Government College and Monira Sultana, teacher of Kalikapur Government Primary School.
Following namaz-e-janaza, Salman was buried at the family graveyard of their village home in Panpatti union of Galachipa upazila on Wednesday. Salman’s younger brother Sayad Rahman studies in class two.
Slaman’s house on Samudabad Street of Galachipa town is filled with a mournful silence now. Salman’s father Md Shahjalal has been silenced by the loss of his son. He only managed to say that they had so many dreams regarding Salman. He would become an acclaimed physician one day. But, a single accident crushed all of their dreams.
Among the two brothers, Salman was tremendously talented right from the childhood. He completed his primary education from Bangladesh-Turkey Friendship School of Galachipa town. He received GPA-5 in the Primary School Certificate Examination in 2018. Then he was admitted into Barishal Cadet College.
Vice principal of Bangladesh-Turkey Friendship School Md Saiful Islam said, ‘Salman was extremely talented. Alongside studies, he had skills in every sector. We, the teachers used to take pride in him. But, all of us have been saddened by the news of his sudden death. It’s unthinkable that a talented boy like him will be gone so early.”
During the annual exercise session inside the cadet college at Rahmatpur in Babuganj upazila of Barishal on Tuesday afternoon, Salman fell on an iron beam below and got critically injured when the rope tore apart.
Salman was then brought to Barisal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. Later he was taken to Sheikh Hasina Cantonment CMH for advanced treatment and was declared dead around 7.00pm.