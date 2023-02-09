Cadet college student dies as rope tears apart

Salman Rahman alias Zubayer’s (15) parents, who are teachers by profession, had a lot of dreams centering him and they wanted their son to become a physician.

The parents desired their son will make his family and country proud by serving humanity. They had admitted him into Barishal Cadet College with such a dream. But, their dream was shattered in a single accident.

Salman Rahman was a student of class ten at Barishal Cadet College. During the annual exercise of the school, he fell after a rope tore apart and was critically injured. He died on Tuesday evening while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) of Sheikh Hasina Cantonment in Barishal.