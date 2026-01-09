4 killed in bus fire: Passenger says driver was ‘distracted’ after argument before crash

Before the bus accident in Daudkandi, Cumilla, in which four people were burnt to death, an argument broke out between a passenger and the driver and his assistant, leaving the driver distracted.

The bus subsequently lost control while overtaking a motorcycle and a battery-powered auto-rickshaw, overturned, and caught fire. This account was given by a passenger on the bus, Mamud Neyamat Ullah, a student of Jagannath University.