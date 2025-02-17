Husband-wife killed by pickup truck in Jatrabari, daughter injured

Relatives said that the family lives in Konabari area of Demra in the capital. Their village home is in Jamalpur. The couple’s daughter Jui is a student of class eight at Iqra High School in Jatrabari.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Jatrabari Police Station Md Kamruzzaman Talukder told Prothom Alo that the husband and wife died when a pickup truck hit them while they were crossing the road while, their daughter was critically injured.

The pickup truck involved in the accident has been seized. Police from Jatrabari station says legal action is being taken in connection to this incident.