Husband-wife killed by pickup truck in Jatrabari, daughter injured
A couple has been killed as a pickup truck hit and killed them while they were crossing the road opposite of Saddam Market in Matuail area of Jatrabari in the capital.
The accident occurred around 7:00 am today, Monday. Police stated that the two deceased are Abdul Jabbar and his wife Runa Akhter. Meanwhile, their daughter Jui Akhter, 14, was left injured. She has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.
Relatives said that the family lives in Konabari area of Demra in the capital. Their village home is in Jamalpur. The couple’s daughter Jui is a student of class eight at Iqra High School in Jatrabari.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Jatrabari Police Station Md Kamruzzaman Talukder told Prothom Alo that the husband and wife died when a pickup truck hit them while they were crossing the road while, their daughter was critically injured.
The pickup truck involved in the accident has been seized. Police from Jatrabari station says legal action is being taken in connection to this incident.