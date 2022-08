A man and his wife were killed as their car plunged into a ditch in Mohadevpur upazila of Naogaon on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased are Shimul, 30, hailed from Manda upazila and his wife Zinia, 25.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Mohadevpur thana, Azam Uddin Mahmud, said the accident occurred as Shimul lost his control over the steering near Latahar Bridge in Nowhata area on the Naogaon-Rajshahi regional highway while heading towards Naogaon.