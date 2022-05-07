7 killed as two buses collide head-on in Natore

Identities of three more victims were revealed. They are Sadia, 12, and her brother Kawsar, 18, residents of Natore Sadar upazila’s Paikpara village, Abdul Jalil of Tangail’s Delduar upazila. Three other victims could not be identified.
Witnesses and police sources said a Rajshahi-bound bus of National Paribahan and a Siam Paribahan bus collided head-on in front of Gazi Auto rice mills in Mahishbhanga area.
Four passengers of National Paribahan and two passengers of Siam Paribahan died on spot. At least 25 passengers of both the buses were injured. The injured were rushed to different hospitals of Bonpara, Natore and Rajshahi.
OC Mashiur Rahman said police sent the injured to different hospital with the help of fire service.
Vehicular movement was halted for some time after the accident, he said.