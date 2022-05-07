7 killed as two buses collide head-on in Natore

At least seven people were killed as two buses collide head-on in Bonpara of Natore on Saturday.

The accident took place at Mahishbhanga area on Borpara-Hatikumrul highway at around 11:00am.

Six of the deceased died on spot and another named Mohona Akter, 26, died after being taken at Amena Hospital, Bonpara highway police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Moshiur Rahman told Prothom Alo.