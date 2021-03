A fire broke out on the seventh floor of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) office at Motijheel in Dhaka on Monday, reports UNB.

The fire broke out at 1: 35pm on the seventh floor of the seven-storey building, said Lima Khanam, a duty officer at the control room of fire service and civil defence.

Thirteen units of fire fighters are working to douse the flame, she said.