Blast at Narayanganj mosque: Four die

Four people including a child, who sustained burn injuries in the blast at a mosque in Paschim Talla area of Narayanganj, died under treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka Medical College Hospital at different times early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Baitus Salat Mosque’s muajjin Delwar Hossain, 48, Ibrahim Hossain 43, Jewel, 7, and Rifat, 18. All of them were from Paschim Talla area.