Blast at Narayanganj mosque: Four die

Correspondent
Narayanganj
A burn victim in Narayanganj mosque blast is under treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Dhaka on 4 September 2020Jahidul Karim

Four people including a child, who sustained burn injuries in the blast at a mosque in Paschim Talla area of Narayanganj, died under treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka Medical College Hospital at different times early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Baitus Salat Mosque’s muajjin Delwar Hossain, 48, Ibrahim Hossain 43, Jewel, 7, and Rifat, 18. All of them were from Paschim Talla area.

AKMS Iqbal Hossain, special branch inspector of Narayanganj police, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Most of the another 33 injured under treatment at the burn unit of DMCH are in critical condition.

Fire service department and police primarily suspect the explosion could be due to leakage in gas pipeline and electric short circuit.

Around 50 devotees sustained burn injuries following a huge explosion at the Baitus Salat Jam-e Mosque in Paschim Talla area of Narayanganj around 8:30pm on Friday. Among the injured, 37 were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Some of the injured were treated locally.

Six ACs of the mosque were burnt in the explosion while widow glasses were completely destroyed. Five units of the fire service department doused the blaze erupted following the explosion after trying for half an hour.

A team of forensic experts of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited the spot at night.

