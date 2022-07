Alamgir Hussain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Padma Uttar police station, said that the accident occurred around 11.00am when the Shariatpur-bound bus hit the booth after its driver lost control of the vehicle.

"The accident led to the damage of a computer at the booth. The injured collector has been hospitalised," he added.

However, toll collection at four other booths remained normal, he added.