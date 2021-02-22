Bus-truck collision leaves 2 dead in Chattogram

The accident occurred around 8:30am when the Chattogram bound ‘Marsa Paribahan’ bus collided head on with a stone-laden truck, leaving two passengers of the bus dead, said inspector Abdur Rauf of Dohazari Highway Police Station.

The truck fell into a road side ditch after the collision.

The injured were taken to the upazila health complex.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue.

Police also seized the two vehicles.