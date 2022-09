The vehicle hit Hossain in front of Bangladesh Government (BG) press in Tejgaon industrial area at around 7:30am when he was going for his coaching classes, leaving him seriously injured, said Hossain’s father Azmir Matbor.

Locals rushed him to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where physicians declared him dead, said DMCH police outpost in-charge inspector Md. Bacchu Mia.

The body has been kept in the hospital morgue, he said.