Child burned to death in Gazipur fire

A minor boy was burned to death in a fire which broke out at a colony in Kaliakoir upazila on Wednesday morning, UNB reports.

The deceased is Ismail, a one-year-old son of one Badal Mia of Gaibandha district.

The fire broke out at the colony around 7:30 am and spread soon, said Asad Saifullah, assistant sub-inspector of Kaliakoir Police Station.

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after two hours of efforts.

Later, the fire service men recovered the charred body of the child from his house which was put under lock and key from outside.