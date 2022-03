A couple sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out at their house in the Patenga Steel Mill Bazar area of the port city on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The injured are Akter Hossain, 26, and his wife Salma Akter, 20.

Senior station officer of Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence, Enamul Haque, said a leakage in gas cylinder ignited the fire at around 8.00pm.