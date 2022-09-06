Mother, son killed as train hits human hauler

A 26-year-old woman and her son were killed when a train hit a human hauler at Sriramdia in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur district on Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Lima Begum and her seven-year-old son Imran of Sadardi area in the upazila.

Habil Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Nagarkanda police station, said the Rajshahi-bound ‘Madhumoti Express’ crashed into the human hauler amid rain, leaving two of its passengers dead on spot.

The train dragged the three-wheel vehicle for almost a kilometre from the point of impact, he added.

Takdir Hossain, Faridpur railway station master, said the human hauler got stuck on the rail track while trying to cross it amid heavy rain.