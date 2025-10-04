Road accidents claim 417 lives in Sept, 143 killed on bikes

In September, a total of 417 people were killed and 682 injured in 446 road accidents across the country.

Among them, 143 people lost their lives in 151 motorcycle accidents, making motorcycles responsible for 33.87 per cent of accidents and 34.29 per cent of fatalities.

These figures were released today, Saturday, in a press release by the Road Safety Foundation.

The organisation compiled the report based on information from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, various electronic media outlets, and its own data.