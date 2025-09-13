Road accidents kill 86,690 in 11 years

A total of 86,690 people were killed and 153,257 injured in 62,619 road accidents in the country in last 11 years.

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity’s Secretary General Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury revealed this information at a discussion titled ‘Political commitment needed in ensuring passengers’ rights.’

The programme was held at Dhaka Reporter’s Unity marking passengers' rights day today.

Mozammel Haque said that in Dhaka alone, traffic congestion wastes 3.2 million working hours every day. The annual economic loss amounts to Tk 980 billion, with fuel waste reaching Tk 110 billion, while the risk of family breakdown due to traffic congestion has increased by up to 50 per cent.