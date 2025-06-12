Road crash: 614 deaths in Bangladesh this May, says Jatri Kalyan Samity

A total of 614 people were killed and 1,196 injured in 597 road accidents across the country in May, according to a report by the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

The report also revealed that 35 people lost their lives and 14 were injured in 48 railway accidents, while nine people were killed and 10 remain missing in seven waterway accidents.

The report was released on Thursday analysing accident reports published in the country's national and regional dailies and online media during the period and a press release in this regard signed by its secretary general was also issued.