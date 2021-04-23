Explosion at Narayanganj flat burns 11 of two families

Eleven people of two families, including a three-month-old minor, sustained burn injuries as an explosion at an apartment of a three-storey building damaged two rooms in Paschim Talla area of Narayanganj on Friday morning.

The explosion around 5:45am was because of gas accumulated from a leakage, said Fire Service and Civil Defence department’s Narayanganj office deputy assistant director Abdullah Arefin. He suspected that the gas accumulated there as doors and windows' of the flat were kept shut.

Arefin said that critically injured five people were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. They are – Habibur Rahman, 40, his wife Aleya Begum, 38, the couple’s son Limon, 17, daughter Mim, 18 and three-month-old daughter Mahira.