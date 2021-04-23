Explosion at Narayanganj flat burns 11 of two families

Eleven people of two families, including a three-month-old minor, sustained burn injuries as an explosion at an apartment of a three-storey building damaged two rooms in Paschim Talla area of Narayanganj on Friday morning.
The explosion around 5:45am was because of gas accumulated from a leakage, said Fire Service and Civil Defence department’s Narayanganj office deputy assistant director Abdullah Arefin. He suspected that the gas accumulated there as doors and windows' of the flat were kept shut.
Arefin said that critically injured five people were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. They are – Habibur Rahman, 40, his wife Aleya Begum, 38, the couple’s son Limon, 17, daughter Mim, 18 and three-month-old daughter Mahira.
Other six – Sonahar, 40, his wife Shanti Akhter, 30, Samiul, 25, his wife Monowara, 22, Sathi, 25 and an unidentified person -- were sent to Narayanganj General Hospital. Most of the injured work at apparel factories.
Two walls of the apartment at second floor were totally damaged and bricks flew to the roof of the adjacent building in the explosion. Windows and doors of the building also have been damaged.
Witnesses and local people said the explosion at the second floor flat of the building, owned by Al Amin, panicked people in the area. Electricity and gas connections have been cut off as people of the building and the next building came downstairs following the incident.
Building’s caretaker Saju Begum said 11 people of two families of Habibur Rahman and Md Sonahar used to live in two rooms of the flat. The walls of the second floor flat collapsed with a loud bang around 5:45am.
Abdullah Arefin said it takes around 30 seconds for such explosions to happen. Such explosions take place while switching on electric equipment or gas stoves.
DMCH police outpost inspector Baccu Mia told Prothom Alo five people including a three-month-child were admitted to the burn institute. Among them, condition of Aleya Begum is very critical. Other four are also in critical condition, he added.