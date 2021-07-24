Accident

Ferry master arrested for colliding with Padma bridge pillar

Police on Saturday morning detained Abdur Rahman, the master officer of the Banglabazar-Shimulia route roll on-roll off (Ro-Ro) ferry Shah Jalal that collided with a pillar of the under-construction Padma bridge on Friday.

Shibchar police station officer-in-charge Miraz Hossain told Prothom Alo that Abdur Rahman was detained from Banglabazar river port and brought under police interrogation.

Earlier on Friday morning, the Ro-Ro ferry crashed into the pillar No. 17 near the Mawa area of Munshiganj at around 9am, causing collisions among the 33 vehicles on it. At least 35 passengers were injured in the incident.

Following the incident, bridge division’s executive engineer Dewan Md Abdul Quader filed a general diary (GD) with Shibchar police station, asking investigation on fitness of the vessel as well as efficiency of the ferry master.

According to the GD, hitting the Padma bridge pillars by ferries continued although the incidents were duly informed to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).

On Friday, BIWTC formed a four-member committee to investigate the collision. The committee has been asked to submit a report to the BIWTC chairman within three working days.

