Ferry master arrested for colliding with Padma bridge pillar

Police on Saturday morning detained Abdur Rahman, the master officer of the Banglabazar-Shimulia route roll on-roll off (Ro-Ro) ferry Shah Jalal that collided with a pillar of the under-construction Padma bridge on Friday.

Shibchar police station officer-in-charge Miraz Hossain told Prothom Alo that Abdur Rahman was detained from Banglabazar river port and brought under police interrogation.