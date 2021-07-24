Ferry master arrested for colliding with Padma bridge pillar

Earlier on Friday morning, the Ro-Ro ferry crashed into the pillar No. 17 near the Mawa area of Munshiganj at around 9am, causing collisions among the 33 vehicles on it. At least 35 passengers were injured in the incident.
Following the incident, bridge division’s executive engineer Dewan Md Abdul Quader filed a general diary (GD) with Shibchar police station, asking investigation on fitness of the vessel as well as efficiency of the ferry master.
According to the GD, hitting the Padma bridge pillars by ferries continued although the incidents were duly informed to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).
On Friday, BIWTC formed a four-member committee to investigate the collision. The committee has been asked to submit a report to the BIWTC chairman within three working days.