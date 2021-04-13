Freedom Fighter killed in Khulna road crash

A man was killed after a mini truck collided head-on with a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Ajgora area of Terokhada upazila in Khulna on Monday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Salam Sardar, 80, a freedom fighter and resident of Dakshinpara area of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Terokhada Police Station Mohammad Golam Mostafa said a mini truck hit an auto-rickshaw causing it to crush into a roadside tree killing the elderly man on the spot.

Police have seized the mini truck, OC said.