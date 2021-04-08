Freight vehicle catches fire on ferry

A freight vehicle on a ferry on the Meghna river caught fire Wednesday night on the Bhola-Lakshmipur water route that immediately spread to 10 more vehicles on the ferry.

Parvez Khan, manager of Ilisha ferryghat in Bhola, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

However, no casualties were reported.

The manager and eyewitnesses said that the ferry named "Kalmilata" left the Maju Chowdhuryr Hat ferry ghat in Lakshmipur at around 3:00am on Wednesday with 15 vehicles onboard. All of a sudden, a freight vehicle on the ferry caught fire in the middle of the river. The fire spread to other cars and vehicles nearby.

Members of Fire service and Civil Defence and River Police went to the spot in a ferry named "Kishani" and doused the fire. But in between this time, 10 vehicles were gutted in fire.