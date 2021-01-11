Gas cylinder blast kills four

Correspondent
Gazipur
Gas cylinder blast kills four
Gas cylinder blast kills four Masud

A gas cylinder exploded in a house, killing a husband and wife among four persons and burning down 50 tin shed houses around Kalampur in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur on Monday morning.

The explosion occurred at around 5:15am when a gas stove was turned on for cooking. The four were killed on the spot.

The deceased are Munni Begun, 30, and her husband Milon Mia, 40, and their neighbours Farhad Hossain, 38, and Auwal,40.

default-image
Advertisement

Station officer of Kaliakair fire service Kabirul Alam said the accident occurred when a tenant of Mohammad Ali of Kalampur area turned on the gas stove. The fire service members went to the spot at around 7:00am and doused the blaze.

Inspector of Kalikair police station told Prothom Alo that the families of the deceased could file cases if they wanted.

“The bodies will be handed over to their families after the autopsy,” he added.

More News

2 killed in Satkhira road crash

2 killed in Satkhira road crash

Training aircraft crash lands at Rajshahi airport

Training aircraft crash lands at Rajshahi airport

Nearly 5,000 people killed in accidents in 2020: Nishcha

Nearly 5,000 people killed in accidents in 2020: Nishcha

Man crushed under train in city

A man hurriedly crosses a railway track as a speedy train arrives in Maghbazar, Dhaka on 3 November 2020