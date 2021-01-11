Gas cylinder blast kills four

A gas cylinder exploded in a house, killing a husband and wife among four persons and burning down 50 tin shed houses around Kalampur in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur on Monday morning.
The explosion occurred at around 5:15am when a gas stove was turned on for cooking. The four were killed on the spot.
The deceased are Munni Begun, 30, and her husband Milon Mia, 40, and their neighbours Farhad Hossain, 38, and Auwal,40.
Station officer of Kaliakair fire service Kabirul Alam said the accident occurred when a tenant of Mohammad Ali of Kalampur area turned on the gas stove. The fire service members went to the spot at around 7:00am and doused the blaze.
Inspector of Kalikair police station told Prothom Alo that the families of the deceased could file cases if they wanted.
“The bodies will be handed over to their families after the autopsy,” he added.