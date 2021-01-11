Gas cylinder blast kills four

A gas cylinder exploded in a house, killing a husband and wife among four persons and burning down 50 tin shed houses around Kalampur in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur on Monday morning.

The explosion occurred at around 5:15am when a gas stove was turned on for cooking. The four were killed on the spot.

The deceased are Munni Begun, 30, and her husband Milon Mia, 40, and their neighbours Farhad Hossain, 38, and Auwal,40.