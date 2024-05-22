Road accidents claimed 708 lives in April: Jatri Kalyan Samity

The report was published on Wednesday analysing accident reports published in the country's national and regional dailies and online media during the period and a press release in this regard signed by its secretary general was also issued.

A total of 763 people were killed and 2, 472 were injured in 733 accidents on roads, waterways and railways across the country.

Besides, 274 people died and 328 others were injured in some 305 motorbike accidents across the country last month which is 44.65 percent of the total accidents and 38.70 percent of the total fatalities.