Poor people left out of road accident compensation

Four people including construction worker Al Amin in Sonargaon of Narayanganj were returning in a "bhatbhati" (locally improvised vehicle) from work on 31 March. The "bhatbhati" met with an accident on the highway at Kanchan of Rupganj. Al Amin died on the spot and three other passengers were injured critically.

Al Amin left behind his wife and a 14-year daughter. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday, Al Amin's wife Ayesha Begum said they didn't know that compensation is given for death in a road accident. After learning about this, she tried to file an application, but by then the stipulated time for the application expired.

Expressing helplessness, Ayesha said she has none but her daughter. The daughter is supposed to appear in the SSC examination. After the death of her husband, it is difficult to run the family. It is uncertain whether the daughter will be able to sit for the examination.

According to the road transport act and rules, everyone has the right to get compensation for road accident casualties. The government has created a fund for this. But the victims and relatives of the deceased are unaware of the matter due to lack of publicity. As a result, a small number of applications are being filed.