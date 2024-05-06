Poor people left out of road accident compensation
Four people including construction worker Al Amin in Sonargaon of Narayanganj were returning in a "bhatbhati" (locally improvised vehicle) from work on 31 March. The "bhatbhati" met with an accident on the highway at Kanchan of Rupganj. Al Amin died on the spot and three other passengers were injured critically.
Al Amin left behind his wife and a 14-year daughter. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday, Al Amin's wife Ayesha Begum said they didn't know that compensation is given for death in a road accident. After learning about this, she tried to file an application, but by then the stipulated time for the application expired.
Expressing helplessness, Ayesha said she has none but her daughter. The daughter is supposed to appear in the SSC examination. After the death of her husband, it is difficult to run the family. It is uncertain whether the daughter will be able to sit for the examination.
According to the road transport act and rules, everyone has the right to get compensation for road accident casualties. The government has created a fund for this. But the victims and relatives of the deceased are unaware of the matter due to lack of publicity. As a result, a small number of applications are being filed.
According to the government estimation, only 7.29 per cent of the casualties have applied for compensation in 15 months since January 2023.
Sources at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) said when there is a big accident and many casualties, the matter is discussed across the country. In these incidents, BRTA or non-government organisations try to make the victims aware of the compensation. But small incidents or accidents in the remote areas or in the villages remain unknown. As the victims are not aware of the compensation, they are deprived of these facilities. The deprived people are mainly poor, uneducated or semi-educated and marginal people in the society.
According to BRTA, 6501 people died in road accidents from January 2023 to March 2024. 9,415 people were injured during the period. The total casualties stand at 15916. As per the law, relatives of deceased and injured people are eligible to apply for compensation. But only 1160 applications have been filed in 15 months.
BRTA sources said there is a complication in the process of application. There is also a procrastination in receiving compensation. As per BRTA estimation, of the total applications, compensations have been given only against 267 in 15 months. Only 23 per cent of the applicants got compensation.
The government included provision in the road transport act of 2018 for the people affected by the road accidents.
As per rules, family of deceased in road accident is given Tk 500,000 as compensation. If important organ of a person is damaged in road accident, he or she gets Tk 300,000. If an injured person has little chance to return to normal life, he or she gets Tk 300,000. If an injured person has a chance of returning to normal life, he or she gets Tk 100,000. Who is responsible for the accident is not taken into consideration in this case.
BRTA charman and compensation fund chief Noor Mohammad Majumdar, speaking to Prothom Alo, said they want submission of a higher number of applications. BRTA offices across the country are working to create awareness about the compensation.
About the delay in disbursing compensation, he said a process for recruitment of permanent manpower for the trusty board is going on. Process will be expedited more, he said.
