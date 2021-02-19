Khulna University female student 'kills self'

A female student of Khulna University reportedly killed herself at her home in the city on Friday, reports UNB.
Afsana Afrin Sumi, a student of Drawing and Painting Discipline, hanged herself from a ceiling fan, Prabir Kumar Biswas, officer-in-charge of Khanjahan Ali police station, said.
“At 12:00pm, the student's family members found her door locked. And they did not get any response after repeatedly knocking on the door. As the family members broke open the door, they found Afsana hanging from the ceiling.”
“Next, the 19-year-old was brought to Khulna Medical College Hospital where she was declared dead at 1:00pm.”
“After a primary investigation, we are suspecting that Afsana committed suicide. However, we sent her body to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.”
“We will be sure about the cause of her death when we get medical reports.”