Khulna University female student 'kills self'

A female student of Khulna University reportedly killed herself at her home in the city on Friday, reports UNB.

Afsana Afrin Sumi, a student of Drawing and Painting Discipline, hanged herself from a ceiling fan, Prabir Kumar Biswas, officer-in-charge of Khanjahan Ali police station, said.

“At 12:00pm, the student's family members found her door locked. And they did not get any response after repeatedly knocking on the door. As the family members broke open the door, they found Afsana hanging from the ceiling.”