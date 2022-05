A 50-year-old woman drowned while a child went missing after a ferry capsized in the Dhanu river in Kishoreganj district’s Itna upazila Tuesday morning, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mahal Begum, from Charpara area of Mithamoin upazila while the missing child is Rahmatullah, 3, from Itna Sadar upazila.