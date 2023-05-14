Cyclone Mocha: Rickshaw puller electrocuted in Ctg

A 38-year-old rickshaw puller, who sustained burn injuries by a live electric wire that was blown onto him by heavy winds caused by the cyclonic storm Mocha, died at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

The deceased is Md Zahid, hailing from Lalmonirhat district.

Quoting witnesses Md Akteruzzaman, senior station officer of Bayezid Fire Service and Civil Defence, said a live electric wire suddenly fell on him while he was sitting on his rickshaw during heavy wind at the Oxygen intersection around 9:30am.