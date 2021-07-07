Moghbazar blast: Death toll climbs to 12

Subhash was inside a public bus in the Moghbazar area during the blast and was admitted to the DMCH with critical injuries in his head.

“Subhash was transferred to the hospital’s ICU as his condition deteriorated last night and he breathed his last there,” Md Modasser Kaiser, an inspector at the Counter Terrorism & Transnational Crime police, told UNB.

As per his family’s request, Subash’s body was handed over to his son without an autopsy on Tuesday noon, he said.