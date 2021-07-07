Moghbazar blast: Death toll climbs to 12

Subhash was inside a public bus in the Moghbazar area during the blast and was admitted to the DMCH with critical injuries in his head.
“Subhash was transferred to the hospital’s ICU as his condition deteriorated last night and he breathed his last there,” Md Modasser Kaiser, an inspector at the Counter Terrorism & Transnational Crime police, told UNB.
As per his family’s request, Subash’s body was handed over to his son without an autopsy on Tuesday noon, he said.
On 1 July, Md Russell, 21, an employee of Bengal Meat, and Mohammad Nur Nabi, 30, a van-puller, died while undergoing treatment at the same hospital.
On the evening of 27 June, seven people were killed and more than 66 others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through the building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate.
On 29 June, firefighters pulled out the body of a 65-year-old security guard from the debris of a three-storey building where the deadly blast occurred.
Besides, another victim, Imran Hossain, succumbed to his injuries at the burn unit of the hospital on 30 June.
Meanwhile, police formed a seven-member committee to investigate the blast.
The committee has been asked to investigate the explosion and recommend measures for the prevention of such incidents in the future. It will also coordinate with the committee formed by the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Both the committees had seven working days to submit their reports.