Narayanganj fire victim dies at DMCH

A man, who suffered burn injuries in a fire in Fatullah area of Narayanganj district on Tuesday, died at the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) early Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased is Mishal, 28. He received 90 per cent of burn injuries and breathed his last around 2:30 am, said Partha Shankar Pal, the resident medical officer of the hospital.

Five members of a family including a child suffered burn injuries in the fire incident on Wednesday.

The fire broke out on the 6th floor of a six-storey building around 12:30 am at Masdair Patanger junction area in Fatullah, said station officer of Mondolpara fire service Belal Hossain.