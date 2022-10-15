Four killed in Gazipur road accident

Local people and police said a Balaka Paribahan went out of order upon reaching Telipara area from Chandana Chourasta. A rickshaw van was behind the vehicle when the staff of the bus were repairing it.

At around 8:00am, a bus of Basumati Paribahan hit the stationed Balaka Paribahan bus from behind pressing the rickshaw van in between, leaving four people dead on the spot, they added.

Police recovered the bodies and sent those to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue in Gazipur for autopsy.