67 killed in 8 major accidents; Railway shifts blame by punishing lower-tier staff
A passenger bus collided with a train at the Padua Bazar rail crossing in Cumilla, leaving 12 people dead and at least 10 injured. According to preliminary investigations into the accident, which occurred at 2:55am on Saturday night, the railway authorities found evidence of negligence by the gatekeepers on duty at the crossing. Two gatemen have been temporarily suspended, and action is also being taken against the station master.
This is not an isolated incident. A series of major train accidents have occurred due to negligence by railway staff. Including the Cumilla incident, eight major accidents have taken place in the eastern zone of Bangladesh Railway over the past eight years, resulting in 67 deaths and at least 218 injuries.
After each accident, the railway forms investigation committees at various levels. In most cases, these investigations blame negligence by locomotive masters (train drivers), assistant locomotive masters, guards, and gatemen.
However, experts have questioned these investigations, saying the railway tends to shift responsibility by punishing lower-level operational staff. They argue that officials responsible for management and oversight should also be held accountable.
For operational convenience, Bangladesh Railway is divided into two zones: the eastern zone, covering areas east of the Jamuna River (Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, and Mymensingh divisions), and the western zone, covering areas west of the river (Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Khulna divisions).
67 deaths in 8 accidents; blame falls only on lower-tier staff
Analysis of data from train accidents in the eastern zone shows that the deadliest incident in the past eight years occurred on 23 October, 2023, in Bhairab. On that day, the Dhaka-bound intercity Egarosindur Express collided with a freight train at the outer signal of Bhairab railway station, killing 19 people and injuring at least 50. The investigation report cited failure by the driver, assistant driver, and guard to properly observe signals.
On 16 April, 2023, in Nangalkot, Cumilla, the Sonar Bangla Express rear-ended a freight train. Although no one was killed, at least 50 people were injured. The investigation found that the driver had ignored signals.
On 29 July, 2022, near Barotakia station in Mirsarai, Chattogram, the Dhaka-bound Mahanagar Provati train struck a tourist microbus and dragged it for nearly a kilometer. Eleven people died on the spot, and two more died later while undergoing treatment. Five others were injured. Except for the driver, all victims were teachers and students of a coaching center. Investigation committees blamed both the microbus driver and the gatekeeper.
Earlier, on 4 December, 2021, three people were killed in a collision between a DEMU train and another vehicle at the Jhautola rail crossing in Khulshi, Chattogram, due to negligence by the gateman.
On 11 November, 2019, a collision between the Chattogram-bound Udayan Express and the Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita at Mandbagh station in Kasba, Brahmanbaria killed 16 passengers. The investigation blamed the driver and guard of the Turna Nishita.
Although this year’s accident in Cumilla occurred on the night of Eid, last year a train accident took place in Chattogram two days before Eid-ul-Azha.
On 5 June, a tourist train from Cox’s Bazar hit four CNG-run auto-rickshaws, two motorcycles, and an ice-cream van at the eastern end of the Kalurghat bridge. Two people, including a two-year-old child, were killed, and at least 16 were injured. The investigation committee blamed the train driver and assistant driver.
On 2 September, 2018, at Baraiyarhat rail crossing, the Dhaka-bound Bijoy Express hit a passenger bus and dragged it nearly half a kilometer, killing two people and injuring 20 others. No barrier had been lowered at the crossing, and the accident was attributed to negligence by the gateman.
Questions over investigations
Mohammad Shafiqul Rahman, chief operating officer of the railway’s eastern zone, said preliminary findings in the Cumilla accident indicate negligence by the gateman. He added that a committee has been formed to determine the detailed causes and identify others responsible.
However, transport expert Prof Md Shamsul Haque of the Civil Engineering Department at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) questioned such investigations. He said that despite repeated accidents, punitive measures are mostly taken against lower-level staff directly involved in train operations. Some of these workers, he noted, often go unpaid for months.
He pointed out that no action is taken against higher-level officials responsible for oversight and management, nor are they held accountable. Since investigation committees are composed solely of railway officials, they tend to overlook the negligence of their colleagues. In other countries, he added, top officials often resign by accepting responsibility after such accidents.
Prof Haque stressed that unless senior officials are held accountable, punishing lower-level staff alone will not prevent train accidents. If this continues, tragedies during festive periods will persist.
He also described the recent accident as a test for the current government, noting that it is the first major train accident during its tenure. The key question, he said, is whether the government will follow past practices or adopt sustainable solutions. In other countries, investigations identify root causes and lead to long-term corrective measures—something that has not been effectively done here. As a result, despite significant spending, people still cannot travel safely, and festive journeys often turn tragic.
State Minister for Railways Habibur Rashid said overpasses or underpasses will be constructed to prevent accidents at rail crossings. He added that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has already issued directives to prevent train accidents. Two gatekmen have already been suspended over Saturday night’s accident, and disciplinary action will also be taken against the station master. He noted that an underpass had been planned for the Cumilla site during the BNP government but was never implemented.