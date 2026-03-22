67 killed in 8 major accidents; Railway shifts blame by punishing lower-tier staff

A passenger bus collided with a train at the Padua Bazar rail crossing in Cumilla, leaving 12 people dead and at least 10 injured. According to preliminary investigations into the accident, which occurred at 2:55am on Saturday night, the railway authorities found evidence of negligence by the gatekeepers on duty at the crossing. Two gatemen have been temporarily suspended, and action is also being taken against the station master.

This is not an isolated incident. A series of major train accidents have occurred due to negligence by railway staff. Including the Cumilla incident, eight major accidents have taken place in the eastern zone of Bangladesh Railway over the past eight years, resulting in 67 deaths and at least 218 injuries.

After each accident, the railway forms investigation committees at various levels. In most cases, these investigations blame negligence by locomotive masters (train drivers), assistant locomotive masters, guards, and gatemen.

However, experts have questioned these investigations, saying the railway tends to shift responsibility by punishing lower-level operational staff. They argue that officials responsible for management and oversight should also be held accountable.

For operational convenience, Bangladesh Railway is divided into two zones: the eastern zone, covering areas east of the Jamuna River (Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, and Mymensingh divisions), and the western zone, covering areas west of the river (Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Khulna divisions).

